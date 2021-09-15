Full list of tee times for round 1 of 2021 Fortinet Championship

A fresh PGA TOUR season begins this week, kicking off with the 2021 Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. The Tour completed the 2020-21 season two weeks ago with Patrick Cantlay taking home top honors at the TOUR Championship to close out the FedExCup Playoffs.

In 2020, Stewart Cink won the Fortinet Championship by a two-stroke margin over Harry Higgs to claim the $1,188,000 first place prize money. This year, Jon Rahm (+330) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Webb Simpson and Kevin Na at +1400, and Will Zalatoris and Hideki Matsuyama at +2200.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage on TV from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will also air coverage of featured groups from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.

You can view a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Fortinet Championship on Thursday at PGATour.com (listed as PT). The featured groups on Thursday are the following trios and tee times (set to ET):

10:44 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim

10:55 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Cameron Champ, Kevin Tway

3:54 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, Hudson Swafford

4:05 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Brandt Snedeker, Marc Leishman