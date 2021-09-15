 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

D/ST rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 2 for fantasy football, including a viable streamer.

By Chet Gresham
Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Week 1 is officially a wrap, and there were plenty of surprising defensive performances. The Arizona Cardinals had the highest scoring defense/special teams unit in Week 1, despite a questionable secondary thanks in part to a couple of forced fumbles and an INT. They stifled the Titans at home, including stud RB Derrick Henry, who was held to just 3.4 yards per carry. The Philadelphia Eagles also managed a top-five D/ST performance in fantasy football, as the Falcons struggled to get going offensively. They scored just six total points on the day and had the 7th fewest offensive yards among NFL teams.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Non-PPR

Quarterback
Running back
Wide Receiver
Tight End
D/ST

Week 2 Streamer

Bengals D/ST vs. Bears

Though the Bengals aren’t exactly a stout defense in terms of actual NFL value, their unit could afford those streaming the D/ST some value this week. They’ll face the Bears this week, who are dead set on keeping Andy Dalton in at quarterback, and as long as they continue to do so, we’ll expect the offense to stall. The Bears scored on just 25% of offensive drives in Week 1 (albeit against a better defense in the Rams) and was one of only six NFL teams to score 15 or fewer points. They sit at $2,900 this week on DraftKings.

D/ST rankings for Week 2

Rk Name Opp
Rk Name Opp
1 Denver Broncos @ JAC
2 New England Patriots @ NYJ
3 Washington Football Team vs NYG
4 Los Angeles Rams @ IND
5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs ATL
6 Green Bay Packers vs DET
7 San Francisco 49ers @ PHI
8 Indianapolis Colts vs LAR
9 Pittsburgh Steelers vs LV
10 New Orleans Saints @ CAR
11 Chicago Bears vs CIN
12 Arizona Cardinals vs MIN
13 Buffalo Bills @ MIA
14 Cincinnati Bengals @ CHI
15 Carolina Panthers vs NO
16 New York Jets vs NE
17 Los Angeles Chargers vs DAL
18 Kansas City Chiefs @ BAL
19 Seattle Seahawks vs TEN
20 Dallas Cowboys @ LAC
21 Miami Dolphins vs BUF
22 Philadelphia Eagles vs SF
23 Baltimore Ravens vs KC
24 Jacksonville Jaguars vs DEN
25 New York Giants @ WAS
26 Minnesota Vikings @ ARI
27 Tennessee Titans @ SEA
28 Cleveland Browns vs HOU
29 Las Vegas Raiders @ PIT
30 Houston Texans @ CLE
31 Detroit Lions @ GB
32 Atlanta Falcons @ TB

More From DraftKings Nation