D/ST rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

Week 1 is officially a wrap, and there were plenty of surprising defensive performances. The Arizona Cardinals had the highest scoring defense/special teams unit in Week 1, despite a questionable secondary thanks in part to a couple of forced fumbles and an INT. They stifled the Titans at home, including stud RB Derrick Henry, who was held to just 3.4 yards per carry. The Philadelphia Eagles also managed a top-five D/ST performance in fantasy football, as the Falcons struggled to get going offensively. They scored just six total points on the day and had the 7th fewest offensive yards among NFL teams.

Week 2 Streamer

Bengals D/ST vs. Bears

Though the Bengals aren’t exactly a stout defense in terms of actual NFL value, their unit could afford those streaming the D/ST some value this week. They’ll face the Bears this week, who are dead set on keeping Andy Dalton in at quarterback, and as long as they continue to do so, we’ll expect the offense to stall. The Bears scored on just 25% of offensive drives in Week 1 (albeit against a better defense in the Rams) and was one of only six NFL teams to score 15 or fewer points. They sit at $2,900 this week on DraftKings.