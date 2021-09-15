Tracking which teams have clinched a spot in 2021 MLB playoffs

The 2021 MLB regular season has reached September and the playoffs are just around the corner. The San Francisco Giants, who were the first team to 90 wins in the majors and the defending champion, Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched their playoff spots. Now, it’s just a matter of who will win the NL West and who will hold one of the two NL Wild Card spots.

Along with those two teams, the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Chicago White Sox are all on the cusp of punching their tickets to the postseason. It should be a wild ride to see who will be playing baseball next month for the right to go to the World Series. We’ll be tracking who clinches a playoff berth in the coming days and weeks as October approaches.

Teams who have clinched 2021 MLB playoff berth

San Francisco Giants

The Giants have been one of the best surprises in baseball this season and are a serious threat to make a deep postseason run. San Francisco clinched their playoff berth on September 13 and became the first team to 90 wins. The Giants have a great starting rotation, which features All-Star Kevin Gausman, Anthony DeSclafani, Logan Webb, and Alex Wood, who all have 10 wins or more this season. Offensively, they added Kris Bryant at the trade deadline to go along with Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford. San Fran is currently in first place in the NL West with a 2.5 game lead over the Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The defending World Series champions will be going back to the postseason for the ninth consecutive season after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday and losses by the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds. Los Angeles has one of the best starting lineups in baseball and a top-tier starting rotation led by Walker Buehler. Buehler leads their rotation with a 14-3 record and 2.32 ERA through 29 starts. The Dodgers also have Julio Urias, who has 17 wins, which leads the majors. Los Angeles currently sits in second place in the NL West and has the first NL Wild Card spot.