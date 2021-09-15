Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, September 15th

We have another full 15-game slate in the majors on Wednesday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 10 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, September 15th.

Angels vs. White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani ($6,300)

Jared Walsh ($4,200)

Brandon Marsh ($2,400)

Our first team stack to lead off Wednesday’s main slate will be the Los Angeles Angels, who will be going up against Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox. Keuchel has regressed a lot this season with a 8-9 record and 5.33 ERA in 28 games (27 starts). The veteran pitcher has not fared well through his first two starts in September with a hefty 10.38 ERA.

The last time Keuchel pitched at home, he got obliterated by the Chicago Cubs, giving up 5 earned runs (1 HR) in 1.0 IP. The Angels should be able to score some runs and will need to do so as rookie Janson Junk is making his second-ever MLB start.

Cubs vs. Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET

Bryce Harper ($5,900)

Jean Segura ($4,600)

Odubel Herrera ($4,600)

It is really hard to trust the Philadelphia Phillies to do anything good as they continue to fall in the NL wild card race. The Phillies have lost 4 out of their last 5 games, which includes a 6-3 defeat to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia will try to bounce back against Cubs starter Alec Mills, who has surrendered four home runs in his last two starts. He has an ERA of 4.29 and .277 opponents in eight road starts this season. Bryce Harper is Philly’s best offensive player and needs to be in your DFS lineup everyday. In his last five games, the star outfielder is averaging 14.4 FPPG.

Indians vs. Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

Franmil Reyes ($5,600)

Amed Rosario ($4,700)

Myles Straw ($4,400)

To wrap-up our team stacks for Wednesday night, we are going to go with the Cleveland Indians. The Indians will be going up against Twins starter Griffin Jax, who has a 5.98 ERA and allowed 12 HRs (7 straight starts) since the All-Star break.

However, Cleveland’s offense has struggled recently, only scoring 2 runs per game in their last five games. But that should not persuade you from not playing Cleveland, who has a couple of good players in Franmil Reyes and Amed Rosario. Reyes is hitting .252 with 28 HRs and 75 RBI this season and averaging 8.7 FPPG.