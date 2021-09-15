Tracking MLB betting action for Wednesday, September 15th

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors Wednesday, beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET with the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

After going 0-1 in our best bets for the last few days, we finally snapped our losing skid with a perfect 2-0 on Tuesday night. Our first winning best bet was Triston McKenzie, who went over 5.5 strikeouts (-105) against the Twins. The Cleveland Indians starting pitcher recorded 7 strikeouts in 6.0 IP in game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Finally, our last winning best bet was Freddy Peralta, who went over 5.5 strikeouts (+100) against the Tigers. Peralta had one of his better starts in the last few weeks, producing 9 strikeouts in 6.0 IP.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, September 15th

Athletics -1.5 (+110) vs. Royals

Since there isn’t no favorable player props for today’s slate, we are going to opt for a plus-money run line play in the Oakland Athletics. The Athletics are looking to bounce back after they lost 10-7 on Tuesday night to the Kansas City Royals. With the defeat, Oakland has now lost three straight games and four consecutive road games. Meanwhile, the Royals are trending in the other direction, winning 4 out of their last 5 games.

Despite the crushing loss on Tuesday night, Oakland should be able to score some runs on Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor. Minor is 8-12 with a 5.05 ERA through 28 starts. His ERA at home is a little bit higher at 5.15 with opponents hitting .252. The Royals have lost Minor’s last three home starts by an average of 3.6 runs per game. Meanwhile, Sean Manaea will be on the mound for A’s, who has pitched well on the road this season with a 3.64 ERA and .219 opponents batting average.

