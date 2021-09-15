Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. not playing Week 2 vs. Texans

The Cleveland Browns will once again be without WR Odell Beckham Jr., who continues to recover from an ACL injury he suffered last season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Beckham Jr. will not play Week 2 against the Houston Texans, meaning the wideout will have to wait at least one more week to make his return.

Beckham Jr. was solid in his first season in Cleveland, putting up 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. He was having a good start to the 2020 season with 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games, but suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Fantasy football implications

The Browns will once again rely on the ground game against Houston, but Beckham Jr.’s absence will open up more opportunities for Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Austin Hooper and David Njoku. Anthony Schwartz had a good performance in Week 1, but we’ll have to wait and see if his ascent is a real thing.