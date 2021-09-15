Pharaoh Brown not practicing on Wednesday of Week 2

Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown did not practice on Wednesday as the team prepares to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, per Aaron Wilson. Wilson adds that Brown did not finish last Sunday’s game due to an upper body injury.

Fantasy football implications

The 27-year-old tight end was Houston’s second-leading receiver behind Brandin Cooks in their 37-21 Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brown had 4 receptions (5 targets) for 67 yards.

Brown also scored 6.70 fantasy points and played 75.6% of Texans’ offensive snaps, which led all their tight ends. Nevertheless, it’s not good news to hear Brown did not practice as that would hurt Houston’s tight end depth. If the fourth-year pro cannot play on Sunday, we should expect to see more Jordan Akins and Anthony Auclair. Akins played 60% of snaps in Week 1, but did not register a single catch, despite being targeted twice. Auclair played 42% of snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars.