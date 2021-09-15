Bills WR Gabriel Davis did not practice on Wednesday of Week 2

The Buffalo Bills could be down a wide receiver, as Gabriel Davis did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury. The second-year player is a breakout candidate in Buffalo’s offense and had a strong Week 1 with 40 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy football implications

If Davis can’t go, expect more targets for Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley. The Bills get to face a Dolphins defense which struggled at times against rookie Mac Jones. Josh Allen and company should bounce back from a tough Week 1 in this contest, and that helps fantasy owners invested in this offense. Isaiah McKenzie and Emmanuel Sanders are also on the injury report, but the latter practiced Wednesday with no limitations.

If Davis does take the field, he has value as a flex play and home-run threat. The UCF product’s status is worth monitoring the rest of the week, especially for backers of Allen, Diggs, Sanders and Beasley.