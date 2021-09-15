Josh Jacobs not practicing on Wednesday of Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday due to toe and ankle injuries, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Jacobs said to reporters that he’ll miss a lot of practices on Wednesday for rest, but is quite banged up.

Fantasy football implications

The third-year running back was dealing with a couple of injuries on Monday night and had to be pulled out of the game at various times. Despite the injuries, Jacobs still managed to produce a team-leading 34 rushing yards on 10 carries and 2 touchdowns. He also added a reception for six yards.

That being said, it’s not great to hear that Jacobs is already banged up with 16 games left in the regular season. But the good news for the Raiders is they have a quality RB2 in Kenyan Drake, who can be a major factor in both the running and receiving games. Drake only had 11 yards on the ground, but also had 5 receptions (5 targets) for 59 yards. If you are unsure about Jacobs, then starting Drake is not a bad option for Week 2.