Titans WR A.J. Brown limited in practice with knee injury

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury, according to the team’s injury report. Brown did suit up in Week 1 after having a similar designation, so he’s expected to be ready to go in a pivotal Week 2 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Brown finished Week 1 with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy football implications

If Brown cannot go, look for Julio Jones to get additional targets. TE Anthony Firkser was also a limited participant, but would be in line for more opportunities if Brown were to miss time. Derrick Henry will likely get more run in this game after failing to make an impression Week 1. That’ll hinder Tennessee’s entire wide receiver group, but the Seahawks are probably going to use Arizona’s approach and try to limit Henry. Titans opponents are going to force Ryan Tannehill to beat them and so far, it hasn’t been positive.