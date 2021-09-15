Miles Sanders limited with ankle injury on Wednesday of Week 2

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was limited in practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. The possible good news is that he was listed as “ankle/rest,” which means he could be resting more than truly limited with the injury, If he returns to a full practice on Thursday, there shouldn’t be any reason to worry.

Fantasy football implications

If Sanders were to miss time, he would likely be replaced by more than one back, most likely Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. Gainwell served as Sanders’ backup in Week 1 against the Falcons, as he ran the ball nine times for 37 yards and a touchdown and caught 2-of-3 passes for six yards. Boston Scott didn’t see the field.

Sanders was the lead back in that game with 15 carries for 74 yards and four receptions on five targets for 39 yards. Twenty looks is a good number for Sanders to start the season, and as long as he’s healthy, he’ll again be a must start in Week 1.