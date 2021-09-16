Saquon Barkley injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

The New York Giants travel down I-95 in Week 2 to face their division rivals, the Washington Football Team. Both teams are coming off Week 1 losses, although the Giants looked worse in their defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Giants head into this game with one injury question, although they likely know the answer. The team announced on Wednesday that running back Saquon Barkley is questionable due to his continued recovery from a torn ACL.

Barkley was listed as a limited participant in all three practices this week, and this is the second straight of that plus the questionable tag. Last week, he ended up playing and rushed 10 times for 26 yards while catching one pass for one yard.

Fantasy football impact: Saquon Barkley (knee)

While questionable technically means Barkley is 50/50 to play, he will be active and playing — even on the short week. The question is how much work he gets and if he can continue his move back toward fantasy relevance.

Last week, Devontae Booker had four carries for seven yards behind Barkley and caught one six-yard pass. Booker will remain more backup than complement. The question is how the Giants use Barkley and how effective he is. Washington ranked 11th in rush defense efficiency last year and ranked 15th last week. You don’t bench Barkley yet, but another week of struggles and it might become a more difficult weekly decision.