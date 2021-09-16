 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Ohio vs. Louisiana via live online stream

Ohio vs. Louisiana face off Thursday, September 16th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
Levi Lewis of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Johnny Lumpkin take the field in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Ohio Bobcats and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns meet up in Week 3 at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Bobcats are looking to avoid starting 0-3, which would be their worst record through three games since 2008.

The Bobcats (0-2, 0-0 MAC) are looking to get into the win column in this one after a failed two-point conversion resulted in their Week 2 loss to Duquesne. The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1, 0-0) are coming off of a narrow victory against the Nicholls Colonels, where Senior quarterback Levi Lewis had 304 yards passing and two touchdowns.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, September 16th you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Louisiana is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1375 on the moneyline. That makes Ohio a +800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.

