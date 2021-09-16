How to watch Ohio vs. Louisiana via live online stream

The Ohio Bobcats and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns meet up in Week 3 at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Bobcats are looking to avoid starting 0-3, which would be their worst record through three games since 2008.

The Bobcats (0-2, 0-0 MAC) are looking to get into the win column in this one after a failed two-point conversion resulted in their Week 2 loss to Duquesne. The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1, 0-0) are coming off of a narrow victory against the Nicholls Colonels, where Senior quarterback Levi Lewis had 304 yards passing and two touchdowns.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, September 16th you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Louisiana is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1375 on the moneyline. That makes Ohio a +800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.