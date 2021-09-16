What time is the 2021 UNOH 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Truck Series is back in action on Thursday, Sept. 16 with the UNOH 200E at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The race starts at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live or via the Bally Sports app.

The race is 200 laps and usually lasts anywhere from an hour and 10 minutes to an hour and a half. Sam Mayer won this race in 2020 in a time of 1:17:57 while the longest time for a winner at this event was Kyle Busch back in 2010 at 1:39:54.

Last Sunday, Sheldon Creed claimed first place in the In It To Win It 200 at Darlington Raceway to complete the Darlington double. It was Creed’s third straight win in a playoff series race. Creed is the defending champion having won at Phoenix back in 2020. He enters the race at Bristol in first place in the playoff standings ahead of John H. Nemechek with Matt Crafton in third. Mayer enters as the defending champ at this race having won in 2020. He is 16/1 to win the race for a second straight year.

John H. Nemechek +350

Sheldon Creed +450

Zane Smith +800

Todd Gilliland +900

Grant Enfinger +1000

Chandler Smith +1200

Stewart Friesen +1200

Ben Rhodes +1400

Matt Crafton +1500

Sam Mayer +1600

Austin Hill +1800