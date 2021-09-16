Full starting lineup for 2021 UNOH 200 Truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s Truck Series wraps up the first round of its ten-driver playoff on Thursday. The UNOH 200 will run on Thursday evening at 9 p.m. ET, live from Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will air on FS1, which means a live stream will be available at FOX.com/live and through the Bally Sports app.

Sheldon Creed has won the first two playoff races and is in first place in the playoff race. Once this race wraps, the Truck Series will cut down to the top eight for three more races across September and October. The playoffs wrap on November 4th with the final four drivers competing at the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway.

Creed enters this race with pole position and John Hunter Nemechek will join him on the front row. The lineup was decided using a performance-metric formula, rather than traditional qualifying. The order was settled with a combination of driver and owner performance stats in recent races and across the season.

Nemechek is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350 to win. Creed follows him at +450, and the top five rounds out with Zane Smith (+800), Todd Gilliland (+900), and Grant Enfinger (+1000). Sam Mayer won the race last year and is listed at +1600.

Here is the full lineup for Thursday’s 2021 UNOH 200 truck race.