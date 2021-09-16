 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting lineup for 2021 UNOH 200 Truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The UNOH 200 truck race takes place on September 16th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Thursday’s race at Bristol.

By Collin Sherwin
Christopher Bell, driver of the #51 Hunt Brothers Pizza Toyota, and John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #8 D.A.B. Constructors/Fleetwing Chevrolet, lead the field to green for the start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UHOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 16, 2018 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series wraps up the first round of its ten-driver playoff on Thursday. The UNOH 200 will run on Thursday evening at 9 p.m. ET, live from Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will air on FS1, which means a live stream will be available at FOX.com/live and through the Bally Sports app.

Sheldon Creed has won the first two playoff races and is in first place in the playoff race. Once this race wraps, the Truck Series will cut down to the top eight for three more races across September and October. The playoffs wrap on November 4th with the final four drivers competing at the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway.

Creed enters this race with pole position and John Hunter Nemechek will join him on the front row. The lineup was decided using a performance-metric formula, rather than traditional qualifying. The order was settled with a combination of driver and owner performance stats in recent races and across the season.

Nemechek is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350 to win. Creed follows him at +450, and the top five rounds out with Zane Smith (+800), Todd Gilliland (+900), and Grant Enfinger (+1000). Sam Mayer won the race last year and is listed at +1600.

Here is the full lineup for Thursday’s 2021 UNOH 200 truck race.

2021 UNOH 200 truck race, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sheldon Creed 2
2 John Hunter Nemechek 4
3 Todd Gilliland 38
4 Matt Crafton 88
5 Stewart Friesen 52
6 Grant Enfinger 98
7 Chandler Smith 18
8 Carson Hocevar 42
9 Zane Smith 21
10 Austin Hill 16
11 Ben Rhodes 99
12 Drew Dollar 51
13 Johnny Sauter 13
14 Parker Kligerman 75
15 Derek Kraus 19
16 Austin Wayne Self 22
17 Josh Berry 25
18 Tyler Ankrum 26
19 Chase Purdy 23
20 Colby Howard 9
21 Tanner Gray 15
22 Danny Bohn 30
23 Hailie Deegan 1
24 Kris Wright 2
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Ryan Truex 40
27 Spencer Boyd 20
28 Josh Reaume 34
29 Dawson Cram 41
30 Doug Coby 24
31 Tate Fogleman 12
32 Timmy Hill 56
33 Howie DiSavino III 3
34 Clay Greenfield 11
35 Taylor Gray 17
36 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
37 Cory Roper 4
38 C.J. McLaughlin 33
39 Sam Mayer 32
40 Ray Ciccarelli 49

