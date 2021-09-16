 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the UNOH 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the UNOH 200 of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

By Ameer Tyree
Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Gander RV &amp; Outdoors Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series continues its playoff on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway with the UNOH 200. The race is the last one in the round of 10, after which the circuit will move to eight drivers for the next three races. Thursday’s race will air on FS1 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available via live stream at FOX Live and through the Bally Sports app.

Sheldon Creed and John H. Nemechek will start the race on the front row. Nemechek is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350. Creed follows at +450 and is the current leader in the playoff race, having won the first two races of the round of 10 drivers. Sam Mayer is the defending champion of this race and is installed at +1600 to win.

How to watch the UNOH 200

Date: September 16th
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the UNOH 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Bally Sports app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2021 UNOH 200 truck race, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sheldon Creed 2
2 John Hunter Nemechek 4
3 Todd Gilliland 38
4 Matt Crafton 88
5 Stewart Friesen 52
6 Grant Enfinger 98
7 Chandler Smith 18
8 Carson Hocevar 42
9 Zane Smith 21
10 Austin Hill 16
11 Ben Rhodes 99
12 Drew Dollar 51
13 Johnny Sauter 13
14 Parker Kligerman 75
15 Derek Kraus 19
16 Austin Wayne Self 22
17 Josh Berry 25
18 Tyler Ankrum 26
19 Chase Purdy 23
20 Colby Howard 9
21 Tanner Gray 15
22 Danny Bohn 30
23 Hailie Deegan 1
24 Kris Wright 2
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Ryan Truex 40
27 Spencer Boyd 20
28 Josh Reaume 34
29 Dawson Cram 41
30 Doug Coby 24
31 Tate Fogleman 12
32 Timmy Hill 56
33 Howie DiSavino III 3
34 Clay Greenfield 11
35 Taylor Gray 17
36 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
37 Cory Roper 4
38 C.J. McLaughlin 33
39 Sam Mayer 32
40 Ray Ciccarelli 49

