How to watch the UNOH 200 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series continues its playoff on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway with the UNOH 200. The race is the last one in the round of 10, after which the circuit will move to eight drivers for the next three races. Thursday’s race will air on FS1 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available via live stream at FOX Live and through the Bally Sports app.

Sheldon Creed and John H. Nemechek will start the race on the front row. Nemechek is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350. Creed follows at +450 and is the current leader in the playoff race, having won the first two races of the round of 10 drivers. Sam Mayer is the defending champion of this race and is installed at +1600 to win.

How to watch the UNOH 200

Date: September 16th

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the UNOH 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Bally Sports app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup