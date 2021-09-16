Breaking down the weather forecast for Bass Pro Shops Night Race

NASCAR is heading down to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. To begin things, we have the Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The race will air on FS1. On Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Xfinity Series will run the Food City 300 race, which will air on NBC Sports. To wrap up race weekend, the Cup Series will run the Bass Pro Shops Night Race and will be on NBC Sports at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend in Tennessee, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. Since we are still a couple days out from race weekend, the forecasts are all tentative.

Thursday, September 16th

Hi 82°, Low 64°: Cloudy, humid with spotty showers, 44% probability of rain

9:00 p.m. ET, UNOH 200 truck race (200 laps, 106.6 miles)

Friday, September 17th

Hi 82°, Low 64°: Cloudy and humid, 25% chance of rain

7:30 p.m. ET, Food City 300 Xfinity Series race (300 laps, 159.9 miles)

Saturday, September 18th

Hi 86°, Low 63°: Cloudy and humid, 25% chance of rain

7:30 p.m. ET, Bass Pro Shops Night Race (500 laps, 266.5 miles)