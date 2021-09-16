Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Two NFC East divisional foes will take on one another during Week 2 in an attempt to score an early-season in-conference victory. The Washington Football Team held Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense mostly in check, but will New York Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones have better luck?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

In case you all forgot, the New York Giants did take both games from the Washington Football Team last season. In those low-scoring games, Daniel Jones performed about on-par with how he did in the opening-week loss to the Denver Broncos — pedestrian passing numbers with a little bit of impact running the ball. Probably one of the only positives to come from the Week 1 loss was that Jones did connect with Sterling Sheppard seven times for 113 yards, which is something that could be replicated even against a stingy Washington defense that allowed 337 passing yards in Week 1. Yet, Jones will have to be nearly perfect and play turnover-free football for him to have a shot at being QB1 option for fantasy teams this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While I don’t think the Giants’ offense is as bad as it appeared to be in their loss to the Denver Broncos during Week 1, a Week 2 matchup with arguably the best defensive team in the NFL certainly isn’t the scenario in which anyone should be optimistic about New York getting on the right track. Saquon Barkley is still being integrated slowly, which means more responsibility for Daniel Jones. Unfortunately, we’ve known Jones to be a low-production, high-turnover quarterback to this point in his career. I’d imagine there are many other quarterbacks to roll with in your fantasy lineups.