Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team opened their 2021 season with a narrow 16-20 loss to the Chargers, and it came at the expense of Ryan Fitzpatrick who went down with a hip injury and had to come out of the game. He’s since been placed on injured reserve, paving the way for Tayler Heinicke to grab the starting role.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke played well when he stepped in for Fitzpatrick in the second quarter against the Chargers last week, going 11-for-15 on pass attempts with 122 yards and a touchdown. He added 17 rushing yards as well, and is poised to show his stuff against the Giants in his first full game as the starting QB. He’s definitely someone to target in two-quarterback leagues, but in standard one-QB leagues there are plenty of better options to go after. It’s worth keeping an eye on his performance though as the season goes on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Heinicke in two-quarterback leagues, but sit him in 1QB leagues and search for a better option on the waiver wire.