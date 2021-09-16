Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Washington opened their season with a 16-20 loss to the Chargers, but their running game was decent as Antonio Gibson rushed 20 times for 90 yards and went 3-for-5 in the air for 18 more yards. As WFT shifts focus to their quick turnaround against the Giants on Thursday night, they’ll look to Gibson for a similar performance on the ground.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson was limited in practice on Monday due to a shoulder injury he was carrying in the game against the Chargers, but is still expected to play against the Giants on Thursday. He’s poised to be one of the better running backs in fantasy this year, and while he didn’t find the end zone in Week 1, he had 23 touches and over 100 yards which should have fantasy managers salivating going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Antonio Gibson as he should be considered a low-end RB1 heading into Week 2.