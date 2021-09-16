JD McKissic start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team dropped their opening game with a 16-20 loss to the Chargers as Ryan Fitzpatrick went down in the second quarter and had to exit the game. He’s since been placed on injured reserve, leaving Taylor Heinicke to fill the role in the meantime. JD McKissic only saw on rushing attempt and grabbed eight yards, while missing his only target in the air.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB JD McKissic

Washington leaned pretty heavily on Antonio Gibson who saw 23 touches throughout the game, while McKissic only saw one. Last season, McKissic saw a total of 85 rushing attempts for 365 yards — his highest season tally of his career — but it looks as though he may have a reduced role heading into this season as Gibson looks to be the go-to running back. McKissic’s one carry wasn’t enough to even score a full fantasy point, and if Heinicke decides to keep running mostly with Gibson, McKissic should probably be left on the bench in most leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit JD McKissic in Week 2 as he may not see enough action to make him worth a start.