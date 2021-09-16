Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin had a solid start to the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Can he build off of that momentum against the New York Giants on Thursday night with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin picked up where left off last season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. With a brand new quarterback under center, the former Ohio State standout still managed to record 4 receptions (4 targets) for 62 yards and 6.2 fantasy points. There won’t be many games this season that McLaurin has less than 10 fantasy points.

McLaurin will get ready to play a Giants’ defense Thursday night that allowed 22.6 fantasy points to Denver Broncos’ receivers in Week 1. The third-year wideout has had success over his career against the Giants. In three games, McLaurin has 21 receptions (29 targets) for 275 yards and a touchdown. Last season, he scored 7.40 and 17.50 fantasy points against the Giants.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the Washington Football Team already down Fitzpatrick, starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be leaning on McLaurin, Antonio Gibson, and Logan Thomas in the passing game. Start McLaurin as your WR1/WR2 depending what you current roster looks like at wide receiver.