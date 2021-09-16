Adam Humphries start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries did not make much of an impact in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Will that change on Thursday night with backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke starting under center?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Adam Humphries

Veteran wide receiver Adam Humphries was barely targeted in Washington’s 20-16 loss to Los Angeles. Humphries, who was signed in the offseason to a one-year deal, had 2 receptions (2 targets) for 10 yards. He was also on the field for 33 offensive snaps (60%), which was less than rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown, who received 51 snaps (93%).

But for what it’s worth, Brown only had one reception (four targets) for -2 yards. Humphries will look to have a better showing against the New York Giants, who struggled in Week 1 vs. the Broncos’ wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Heinicke starting at quarterback on Thursday, it’s tough to imagine that Humphries will be targeted often against New York. The veteran wide receiver should sit in Week 2.