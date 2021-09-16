Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas made his presence felt in last Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers with a touchdown reception. The veteran tight end will likely be targeted a lot by Taylor Heinicke in Thursday night’s game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Logan Thomas

Thomas kicked off the 2021 regular season in style with three receptions (three targets) for 30 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-6 tight end was the team’s second-leading receiver behind third-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Last season, Thomas had six touchdowns inside the red zone, which carried over to last Sunday’s game against Los Angeles

We should expect to see Heinicke go often to Thomas along with McLaurin and second-year running back Antonio Gibson. The Giants’ defense gave up 12.5 fantasy points and a TD last week to the Broncos’ tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Washington can find their way into red zone, then Thomas will be a primary target for Heinicke. Therefore, he’s a must-start as a top-15 TE1 play in fantasy football.