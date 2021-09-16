Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Two NFC East divisional foes will battle it out during Week 2 in hopes of getting into the win column for the first time this season. The Washington Football Team limited and Austin Ekeler-led Los Angeles Chargers’ ground attack to fewer than 100 rushing yards, but will former Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley lead the Giants to better production?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

It was quite an uneventful Sunday afternoon for Saquon Barkley in the Giants’ Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos. He manufactured just ten carries and 11 total touches for 27 yards through four quarters. New York didn’t fall behind by more than three points until midway through the third quarter, so it’s difficult to blame the lack of touches on a negative game script. The game plan, however, was likely to keep Barkley’s workload relatively light in his first regular-season action since tearing his ACL early last season. With the Washington Football team as the next opponent, Barkley will have a tough task ahead in his road to returning to form.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given that this New York-Washington matchup falls on Thursday night this week, such a quick turnaround should spell pessimism for Barkley and his fantasy owners. Combine the three-day gap between games with the fact that Washington is an elite NFL defense, and Barkley is more than likely a “sit” candidate during Week 2.