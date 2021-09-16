Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants and Washington Football team will battle it out in a Thursday night primetime game at FedExField. The divisional bout will feature two teams that are looking to score their first win of this young NFL season, after falling in defeat during Week 1. As the Los Angeles Chargers’ receivers found some success against this Washington secondary, so will Darius Slayton be able to do the same?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

The least talked about receiver among Daniel Jones’ primary options is Darius Slayton. Slayton has quietly flashed big-play ability throughout his young career despite rarely ever finding the endzone. A career 15.4 average yard per reception, Slayton hauled in a 42-yard dime down the right sideline en route to three catches for 65 yards in New York’s Week 1 loss. His seven targets, however, were second to Sterling Shepard’s nine during opening week, but that should change as Kenny Golladay comes along in the offense. Regardless, that doesn’t take away from Slayton’s potential as a downfield threat, which could be important in breaking down a stingy Washington defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Look no further than Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season and you’ll find how capable Darius Slayton is of having a monster game. However, those explosions are few and far between. Perhaps if Slayton were a true second receiver on this team he’d have more playability this week. As of now, he’s just a big-play receiver that may or may not get his deep shot, and it’s hard to be in on that kind of guy against a great defense like Washington. Sit Darius Slayton.