Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After missing all of the preseason due to injury, veteran receiver Kenny Golladay had a solid Week 1 performance in the New York Giants’ 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. New York will look to get him involved once again in Thursday night’s contest against Washington.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay was the Giants’ third-leading wide receiver in Week 1 behind Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepherd, who had 7 receptions (9 targets) for 113 yards and a touchdown. The former Lions’ receiver produced 4 receptions (6 targets) for 64 yards and played 85% of all Giants’ offensive snaps.

When it comes to fantasy football, Golladay scored 6.4 fantasy points, which is not what you want to see from a wide receiver of his caliber. However, he’ll be going up against a Washington defense that allowed 100 receiving yards to Keenan Allen, along with 82 yards and a touchdown reception to Mike Williams.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Based of what we saw last week from both teams, Golladay is an automatic start to kickoff Week 2. He’s easily a WR1/WR2, depending on who else you have on your roster.