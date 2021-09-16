 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Kenny Golladay ahead of the New York Giants Week 2 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

By Jovan C. Alford
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches the ball over Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (21) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After missing all of the preseason due to injury, veteran receiver Kenny Golladay had a solid Week 1 performance in the New York Giants’ 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. New York will look to get him involved once again in Thursday night’s contest against Washington.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay was the Giants’ third-leading wide receiver in Week 1 behind Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepherd, who had 7 receptions (9 targets) for 113 yards and a touchdown. The former Lions’ receiver produced 4 receptions (6 targets) for 64 yards and played 85% of all Giants’ offensive snaps.

When it comes to fantasy football, Golladay scored 6.4 fantasy points, which is not what you want to see from a wide receiver of his caliber. However, he’ll be going up against a Washington defense that allowed 100 receiving yards to Keenan Allen, along with 82 yards and a touchdown reception to Mike Williams.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Based of what we saw last week from both teams, Golladay is an automatic start to kickoff Week 2. He’s easily a WR1/WR2, depending on who else you have on your roster.

