Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

With Evan Engram sidelined by an injury, the New York Giants turned to veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Rudolph received a good amount of targets, but didn’t do much in the Giants’ double-digit loss. He’ll try to improve in Week 2 against the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Kyle Rudolph

Rudolph did not make a huge impact in last Sunday’s game against the Broncos. The former Minnesota Vikings tight end got the start for an injured Evan Engram and had 2 receptions (5 targets) for 8 yards. It was a pedestrian stat line for Rudolph, who played 77% of offensive snaps in Week 1.

The veteran tight end is in line to start again for Engram on Thursday night. Washington’s defense allowed Los Angeles Chargers starting tight end Jared Cook to record 5 receptions (8 targets) for 56 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the Giants being loaded at wide receiver and having Saquon Barkley at running back, I don’t see Rudolph making that much of a difference in the offense. It would be wise to sit him if you have him rostered.