3 WRs to start and 3 WRs to fade in Week 2 fantasy football

Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper topped the Week 1 fantasy charts in ESPN standard scoring at the position, followed by Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, Adam Thielen and Corey Davis to round out the top five.

While some of those names are must-start players every week, here’s three more receivers to consider starting in Week 2. There’s also three receivers to avoid in Week 2.

Wide Receiver Starts in Week 2

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals vs. Bears

While the Bengals may say Chase’s connection with QB Joe Burrow from college wasn’t the reason for taking the receiver high in the NFL draft, it was obviously part of the equation. That chemistry was on display in Week 1 agains the Vikings. Chase had five catches for 101 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown just before halftime. Expect more from the rookie against a Bears defense which struggled to cover Rams receivers all game.

Stefon Diggs, Bills vs. Dolphins

Diggs had a quiet day against the Steelers by his standards, recording 69 yards on nine receptions. He should bounce back in a big way against the Dolphins, who gave up 268 passing yard to Patriots rookie Mac Jones. In two games against Miami last season, Diggs had 229 yards and a touchdown.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos vs. Jaguars

Sutton isn’t going to get a lot of deep balls from Teddy Bridgewater, but the receiver is in this category due to Jerry Jeudy’s injury. Sutton now becomes the clear No. 1 option for the Broncos, who are facing a Jacksonville defense reeling from a shocking loss to Houston. Denver isn’t known for its aerial attack, but Sutton has a big chance to break out in this game.

Wide Receiver Sits in Week 2

Marquise Brown, Ravens vs. Chiefs

Brown had a touchdown against the Raiders Monday night and typically performs well in primetime games, but the Ravens are more likely to lean on the ground game against the Chiefs. There’s always a chance Lamar Jackson hits Brown on a home-run throw, but this is probably not the game where it happens. After a strong Week 1 showing, sit the receiver in Week 2.

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers vs. Eagles

Aiyuk was essentially out of the gameplan against the Lions, and there doesn’t seem to be much of an explanation as to why until Wednesday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is clearly disappointed in the receiver’s work ethic, meaning he’s not likely to be used heavily against the Eagles Sunday. Philadelphia also shut down Atlanta’s potent passing attack, meaning Aiyuk is not a good fantasy option in Week 2.

Corey Davis, Jets vs. Patriots

Davis had a monster game in Week 1, showing off his chemistry with Zach Wilson immediately. The two had a good rapport during the preseason and it was on display against the Panthers. However, the Patriots present a different challenge and Bill Belichick typically dominates rookie quarterbacks. After a huge game in Week 1, Davis is a receiver to fade in Week 2.