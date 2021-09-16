2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 2 fantasy football

With Week 2 of the NFL season kicking off on Thursday night, it is good time to start looking at your fantasy football lineup. In Week 1, we saw tight ends Darren Waller, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and T.J. Hockenson all have great starts to the season. However, we also saw some under the radar guys make some plays and put themselves in the convo to be either starting or picked up off the waiver wire.

Below we’ll be taking a look at couple of tight ends that you should in Week 2 and others that you might want to stay from.

Tight End Starts in Week 2

Noah Fant, Broncos vs. Jaguars

If Week 1 is any indication of what’s to come, then we could be in store for another good game from Broncos tight end Noah Fant. Last Sunday, Fant was Denver’s second-leading receiver with six receptions (eight targets) for 62 yards.

The former Iowa standout also had 6.2 fantasy points. Fant should likely see a lot of targets coming his way on Sunday with the injury to wideout Jerry Jeudy. The 6-foot-4 tight end is going up against a Jaguars’ defense that gave up 67 yards to Pharaoh Brown last week and 6.7 fantasy points.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Gronkowski turned back the clock in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys with eight receptions (eight targets) for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, Gronk only had one two touchdown game, which happened in Week 16 and one game where he had 90 yards or more (Week 11).

The veteran tight end will now be facing a Falcons’ passing defense that did not look great in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles (allowed 13.6 fantasy points to their TEs). Gronk could have opportunities in the passing game as Atlanta focuses on Bucs’ dangerous WR trio.

Tight End Sits in Week 2

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins vs. Bills

This might come as shock to some fantasy managers who have Gesicki on their team, but you should probably sit him in Week 2. The former Penn State did not register a single catch against the New England Patriots in Week 1 and only played in 39% of offensive snaps. This week, Gesicki will be going up against the Buffalo Bills, who only allowed 4.3 fantasy points to the Pittsburgh Steelers tight ends in Week 1.

Now, there’s a chance that Gesicki could do what he did against the Bills in Week 2 of last season, where he had eight receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. But the Dolphins have a solid WR unit that features DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, and potentially Will Fuller.

Kyle Pitts, Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The rookie tight end out of Florida had a solid debut against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, but faces a tougher matchup in Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay. Pitts was the Falcons’ second-leading receiver with four receptions (eight targets) for 31 yards. The Buccaneers have better linebackers than the Eagles who can matchup with Pitts.

Tampa Bay allowed 6.5 fantasy points to the Cowboys tight ends and 65 receiving yards. This could be a nice spot for wide receiver Russell Gage, who was only targeted twice and didn’t have a single catch.