2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 2 fantasy football

Every offseason there is a great debate over the point of kickers in fantasy football. Well, in Week 1, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Minnesota Vikings on a field goal as time expired. Someone, somewhere, won their fantasy matchup because Evan McPherson hit that field goal and that is beautiful. As you get ready to throw a kicker into your lineup this week, here are two kickers that you should start and two kickers that you should avoid in fantasy football in Week 2.

Kicker Starts in Week 2

There are a couple of things at play in this one. First, if you kick a field goal as time expires in overtime, you deserve a little recognition and praise. Second, the Chicago Bears just played the Los Angeles Rams and the Bears’ allowed 12 fantasy points to the Rams’ kicker. The Bengals offense isn’t as potent as the Rams offense, but this just means that they will be able to get into field goal range, before being stopped short, which would open the door for McPherson.

Myers was a highly ranked kicker in the preseason, but he didn’t get to attempt a field goal in the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 contest. He did make all four of his extra-point attempts which is encouraging. The Tennessee Titans gave up two field-goal attempts and five touchdowns to the Arizona Cardinals last week so the Seahawks are going to look to move the ball down the field. I think the Titans figure stuff out on defense and they put up a better effort this week and do a better job of not giving up a touchdown every drive for their opponent.

Kicker Sits in Week 2

A top-rated kicker for many people, Younghoe Koo was expected to be in the conversation with the likes of Justin Tucker and Harrison Butker who are two of the best kickers year in and year out. Unfortunately for Koo, the Atlanta Falcons offense struggled with the Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 1 and he was only able to attempt to field goals, both of which he made. This week, he plays against divisional rival Tampa Bay and if the offense sputtered out of the gate against the Eagles, it might be stopped before it gets started against the Buccaneers.

Speaking of the Eagles, they scored 38 points in their Week 1 matchup with the Falcons and their kicker Elliott only had six fantasy points. A field goal and three extra points were all he had to show for his team’s victory and this made him the K20 on the week (tied with Younghoe Koo actually). The Eagles steamrolled the Falcons and moved down the field seemingly at will. The San Francisco 49ers will theoretically be more formidable. They gave up 33 points to the Detroit Lions in Week 1, but their kicker, Austin Seibert, only accounted for five of them. I’d avoid Elliott.