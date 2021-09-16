How to watch Giants vs. Washington on Thursday Night Football on TV, via live stream

NFL Network will host this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. You can catch a live stream at NFL.com or through a variety of services including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The Giants opened the season with a 27-13 home loss to the Denver Broncos. Star running back Saquon Barkley played his first game in more than a year but did not see a significant workload with just 10 carries for 26 yards. Daniel Jones will need to take a step forward this season, and he will need to play better than he did during Week 1. He found Sterling Shepard seven times for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Washington will need to transition quickly because they already have a new quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick exited from Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip injury and could be out a couple months. Taylor Heinicke could be a serviceable option as he started during the playoffs last season and held his own. Antonio Gibson carried the ball 20 times for 90 yards in Week 1, and Washington will need consistent production from its running game to help out the new quarterback.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between New York and Washington on Thursday Night Football, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets.

Amazon takes over Thursday Night Football live streams starting in Week 5.