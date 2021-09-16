Full list of tee times for round 2 of 2021 Fortinet Championship

The PGA Tour is back in action after a one-week break and the 2021-22 season has officially opened. The Tour is in Napa, California this week for the 2021 Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. We’ll get a one-week break after this for the Ryder Cup.

Jon Rahm entered the tournament installed as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds of +330 to win. He was followed by Webb Simpson (+1400), Kevin Na (+1600), and Will Zalatoris (+2200). Stewart Cink won last year’s tournament tournament by a two-stroke margin over Harry Higgs. Cink is sitting out this year while Higgs is +9000 to win.

The second round of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage on TV from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will also air coverage of featured groups from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Fortinet Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Thursday include the following trios and tee times:

10:44 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, Hudson Swafford

10:55 a.m. — Will Zalatoris, Brandt Snedeker, Marc Leishman

3:54 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim

4:05 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Cameron Champ, Kevin Tway