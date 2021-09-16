 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for round 2 of 2021 Fortinet Championship

The second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship tees off at 10 a.m. ET on Friday at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By David Fucillo
Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 15, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is back in action after a one-week break and the 2021-22 season has officially opened. The Tour is in Napa, California this week for the 2021 Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. We’ll get a one-week break after this for the Ryder Cup.

Jon Rahm entered the tournament installed as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds of +330 to win. He was followed by Webb Simpson (+1400), Kevin Na (+1600), and Will Zalatoris (+2200). Stewart Cink won last year’s tournament tournament by a two-stroke margin over Harry Higgs. Cink is sitting out this year while Higgs is +9000 to win.

The second round of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage on TV from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will also air coverage of featured groups from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Fortinet Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Thursday include the following trios and tee times:

10:44 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, Hudson Swafford
10:55 a.m. — Will Zalatoris, Brandt Snedeker, Marc Leishman
3:54 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim
4:05 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Cameron Champ, Kevin Tway

2021 Fortinet Championship, Round 1 tee times

Time (PT) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (PT) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
7:00 AM Tee #1 Peter Malnati Bill Haas Brandon Hagy
7:00 AM Tee #10 Andrew Putnam David Hearn Kramer Hickok
7:11 AM Tee #1 Michael Kim Pat Perez Jamie Lovemark
7:11 AM Tee #10 Russell Knox Patrick Rodgers Sepp Straka
7:22 AM Tee #1 Ben Martin Jonathan Byrd J.J. Spaun
7:22 AM Tee #10 Kyle Stanley Sean O'Hair Talor Gooch
7:33 AM Tee #1 Michael Thompson Webb Simpson Emiliano Grillo
7:33 AM Tee #10 Kevin Na Nate Lashley Chez Reavie
7:44 AM Tee #1 Brendon Todd Lanto Griffin Danny Willett
7:44 AM Tee #10 Jon Rahm Max Homa Si Woo Kim
7:55 AM Tee #1 Andrew Landry J.B. Holmes Adam Long
7:55 AM Tee #10 Cameron Champ Phil Mickelson Kevin Tway
8:06 AM Tee #1 Dylan Frittelli Sung Kang Martin Trainer
8:06 AM Tee #10 Cameron Tringale Hank Lebioda Doug Ghim
8:17 AM Tee #1 Ted Potter, Jr. Chris Stroud Peter Uihlein
8:17 AM Tee #10 Brice Garnett Wyndham Clark Harry Higgs
8:28 AM Tee #1 Adam Hadwin Scott Stallings Luke List
8:28 AM Tee #10 Danny Lee Scott Brown Nick Watney
8:39 AM Tee #1 Aaron Rai Seth Reeves Kurt Kitayama
8:39 AM Tee #10 Chase Seiffert Nick Hardy Taylor Moore
8:50 AM Tee #1 Lee Hodges Dylan Wu Justin Suh
8:50 AM Tee #10 Scott Gutschewski Adam Svensson Cameron Young
9:01 AM Tee #1 David Skinns Lucas Herbert Kevin Yu
9:01 AM Tee #10 Curtis Thompson Justin Lower Trevor Werbylo
9:12 AM Tee #1 Dawie van der Walt Paul Barjon Kristoffer Ventura
9:12 AM Tee #10 Jared Wolfe Callum Tarren John Augenstein
12:10 PM Tee #1 John Huh Tom Hoge Doc Redman
12:10 PM Tee #10 Troy Merritt Jason Dufner Brian Stuard
12:21 PM Tee #1 D.J. Trahan Harold Varner III Cameron Percy
12:21 PM Tee #10 Beau Hossler Sam Ryder Tyler McCumber
12:32 PM Tee #1 Brendan Steele Kiradech Aphibarnrat Maverick McNealy
12:32 PM Tee #10 Ryan Moore Bo Van Pelt Kelly Kraft
12:43 PM Tee #1 Jim Herman Sebastián Muñoz C.T. Pan
12:43 PM Tee #10 Tyler Duncan William McGirt Kevin Stadler
12:54 PM Tee #1 Hideki Matsuyama Hudson Swafford Matt Kuchar
12:54 PM Tee #10 J.T. Poston Charles Howell III Kevin Chappell
1:05 PM Tee #1 Marc Leishman Brandt Snedeker Will Zalatoris
1:05 PM Tee #10 Nick Taylor Patton Kizzire Charley Hoffman
1:16 PM Tee #1 Scott Piercy Chesson Hadley Roger Sloan
1:16 PM Tee #10 Ryan Armour Jonas Blixt Aaron Baddeley
1:27 PM Tee #1 Austin Cook Adam Schenk Matthew NeSmith
1:27 PM Tee #10 Seung-Yul Noh Mark Hubbard Bronson Burgoon
1:38 PM Tee #1 James Hahn Vaughn Taylor Denny McCarthy
1:38 PM Tee #10 Alex Smalley Trey Mullinax Davis Riley
1:49 PM Tee #1 Joseph Bramlett Mito Pereira Max McGreevy
1:49 PM Tee #10 Bo Hoag Jim Knous Josh McCarthy
2:00 PM Tee #1 Stephan Jaeger Sahith Theegala Greyson Sigg
2:00 PM Tee #10 Vincent Whaley Austin Smotherman Andrew Novak
2:11 PM Tee #1 Ben Kohles Joshua Creel Brandon Wu
2:11 PM Tee #10 Michael Gligic Taylor Pendrith Quade Cummins
2:22 PM Tee #1 David Lipsky Hayden Buckley Turk Pettit
2:22 PM Tee #10 Brett Drewitt Chad Ramey Michael Duncan

More From DraftKings Nation