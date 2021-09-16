Full list of tee times for round 2 of 2021 Fortinet Championship

The PGA Tour is back in action after a one-week break and the 2021-22 season has officially opened. The Tour is in Napa, California this week for the 2021 Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. We’ll get a one-week break after this for the Ryder Cup.
Jon Rahm entered the tournament installed as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds of +330 to win. He was followed by Webb Simpson (+1400), Kevin Na (+1600), and Will Zalatoris (+2200). Stewart Cink won last year’s tournament tournament by a two-stroke margin over Harry Higgs. Cink is sitting out this year while Higgs is +9000 to win.
The second round of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage on TV from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will also air coverage of featured groups from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Fortinet Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Thursday include the following trios and tee times:
10:44 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, Hudson Swafford
10:55 a.m. — Will Zalatoris, Brandt Snedeker, Marc Leishman
3:54 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim
4:05 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Cameron Champ, Kevin Tway
2021 Fortinet Championship, Round 1 tee times
|Time (PT)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|Bill Haas
|Brandon Hagy
|7:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Putnam
|David Hearn
|Kramer Hickok
|7:11 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Kim
|Pat Perez
|Jamie Lovemark
|7:11 AM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sepp Straka
|7:22 AM
|Tee #1
|Ben Martin
|Jonathan Byrd
|J.J. Spaun
|7:22 AM
|Tee #10
|Kyle Stanley
|Sean O'Hair
|Talor Gooch
|7:33 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Thompson
|Webb Simpson
|Emiliano Grillo
|7:33 AM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Na
|Nate Lashley
|Chez Reavie
|7:44 AM
|Tee #1
|Brendon Todd
|Lanto Griffin
|Danny Willett
|7:44 AM
|Tee #10
|Jon Rahm
|Max Homa
|Si Woo Kim
|7:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Landry
|J.B. Holmes
|Adam Long
|7:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Champ
|Phil Mickelson
|Kevin Tway
|8:06 AM
|Tee #1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Sung Kang
|Martin Trainer
|8:06 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Tringale
|Hank Lebioda
|Doug Ghim
|8:17 AM
|Tee #1
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Chris Stroud
|Peter Uihlein
|8:17 AM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Wyndham Clark
|Harry Higgs
|8:28 AM
|Tee #1
|Adam Hadwin
|Scott Stallings
|Luke List
|8:28 AM
|Tee #10
|Danny Lee
|Scott Brown
|Nick Watney
|8:39 AM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Rai
|Seth Reeves
|Kurt Kitayama
|8:39 AM
|Tee #10
|Chase Seiffert
|Nick Hardy
|Taylor Moore
|8:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Lee Hodges
|Dylan Wu
|Justin Suh
|8:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Gutschewski
|Adam Svensson
|Cameron Young
|9:01 AM
|Tee #1
|David Skinns
|Lucas Herbert
|Kevin Yu
|9:01 AM
|Tee #10
|Curtis Thompson
|Justin Lower
|Trevor Werbylo
|9:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Dawie van der Walt
|Paul Barjon
|Kristoffer Ventura
|9:12 AM
|Tee #10
|Jared Wolfe
|Callum Tarren
|John Augenstein
|12:10 PM
|Tee #1
|John Huh
|Tom Hoge
|Doc Redman
|12:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Jason Dufner
|Brian Stuard
|12:21 PM
|Tee #1
|D.J. Trahan
|Harold Varner III
|Cameron Percy
|12:21 PM
|Tee #10
|Beau Hossler
|Sam Ryder
|Tyler McCumber
|12:32 PM
|Tee #1
|Brendan Steele
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Maverick McNealy
|12:32 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Moore
|Bo Van Pelt
|Kelly Kraft
|12:43 PM
|Tee #1
|Jim Herman
|Sebastián Muñoz
|C.T. Pan
|12:43 PM
|Tee #10
|Tyler Duncan
|William McGirt
|Kevin Stadler
|12:54 PM
|Tee #1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Hudson Swafford
|Matt Kuchar
|12:54 PM
|Tee #10
|J.T. Poston
|Charles Howell III
|Kevin Chappell
|1:05 PM
|Tee #1
|Marc Leishman
|Brandt Snedeker
|Will Zalatoris
|1:05 PM
|Tee #10
|Nick Taylor
|Patton Kizzire
|Charley Hoffman
|1:16 PM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Chesson Hadley
|Roger Sloan
|1:16 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Armour
|Jonas Blixt
|Aaron Baddeley
|1:27 PM
|Tee #1
|Austin Cook
|Adam Schenk
|Matthew NeSmith
|1:27 PM
|Tee #10
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Mark Hubbard
|Bronson Burgoon
|1:38 PM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Vaughn Taylor
|Denny McCarthy
|1:38 PM
|Tee #10
|Alex Smalley
|Trey Mullinax
|Davis Riley
|1:49 PM
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Mito Pereira
|Max McGreevy
|1:49 PM
|Tee #10
|Bo Hoag
|Jim Knous
|Josh McCarthy
|2:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Sahith Theegala
|Greyson Sigg
|2:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Vincent Whaley
|Austin Smotherman
|Andrew Novak
|2:11 PM
|Tee #1
|Ben Kohles
|Joshua Creel
|Brandon Wu
|2:11 PM
|Tee #10
|Michael Gligic
|Taylor Pendrith
|Quade Cummins
|2:22 PM
|Tee #1
|David Lipsky
|Hayden Buckley
|Turk Pettit
|2:22 PM
|Tee #10
|Brett Drewitt
|Chad Ramey
|Michael Duncan