Flex rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season. We have football tonight, as the New York Giants and Washington Football Team face off in the nation’s capital. To help you set your lineups before this Thursday night affair, we’ve got updated flex rankings. These are .5 PPR, which is so hot right now.

Remember to always keep your Thursday night fantasy starters out of the flex spot. You may need that flexibility come Sunday or Monday.

Tonight we get Saquon Barkley, who wasn’t much help to fantasy managers in Week 1, will get another shot in a quick turnaround game. Evan Engram is out again, so Kyle Rudolph will get the most run at tight end for New York.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is out for around half of the season, so the Giants will face Taylor Heinicke. We should continue to rank Washington’s skill players as we did in Week 1. He may be an upgrade, but if so, not all that much of one.

Week 2 flex rankings