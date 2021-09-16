Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, September 16th

We have a nine-game slate in the majors on Thursday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 3 games starting at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down two of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, September 16th.

Cubs vs. Phillies, 6:05 p.m. ET

Bryce Harper ($5,700)

J.T. Realmuto ($4,500)

Freddy Galvis ($4,000)

For our first team stack, we are going to go with the Philadelphia Phillies as they wrap up their series finale against the Chicago Cubs this evening. DraftKings Sportsbook has total currently set at 9.5, which is the highest total on the board. The Phils will be going with a bullpen game, while the Cubs will have Kyle Hendricks on the mound.

Hendricks is Chicago’s best pitcher with a 14-6 record and 4.54 ERA through 29 starts. The 31-year-old starter has not pitched well since the All-Star break with an ERA of 5.84. For this stack, you have to go with Bryce Harper, who is hitting .308 in 13 career at-bats against the Cubs’ veteran pitcher.

Tigers vs. Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET

Brandon Lowe ($5,200)

Randy Arozarena ($4,400)

Manuel Margot ($3,100)

The last team stack to wrap up the main slate will be Tampa Rays, who will be going up against Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Alexander. He just faced Tampa last week, when he only allowed 5 hits, 1 earned run, and had 4 strikeouts in 4.1 IP. The Tigers went on to win the game 10-4.

The Rays are hoping to change those fortunes as right-handed hitters are hitting .278 against Alexander. Lowe is the lone left-handed slugger in the stack, but it’s for a good reason. The 27-year-old infielder has 34 home runs on the season and averaging 11 FPPG in his last 8 games.