Tracking MLB betting action for Thursday, September 16th

We have a nine-game schedule in the majors Thursday, beginning at 12:20 p.m. ET with the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

After going 2-0 in our best bets for Tuesday night, we only had only had one best bet for last night, which went in our favor. Our pick was the Oakland Athletics on the run line -1.5 (+110), who defeated the Kansas City Royals in a high-scoring 12-10 affair. With the win, the Athletics snapped their four-game road losing streak. I was originally going to play the A’s moneyline, but we came out with much better value on the run line.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, September 16th

White Sox -1.5 (+105) vs. Angels

Following our success from Wednesday night, we are going to go with another run line play in the Chicago White Sox. The Sox are heavy favorites on the moneyline with -180 odds, but that’s too high a price to pay. Therefore, we are going to attack the run line as the White Sox are trying to bounce back from their 3-2 loss to the Angels on Wednesday night.

The White Sox will be going up against Angels starter Alex Cobb, who has a 5.71 ERA on the road this season. Cobb is making his first start since July due to right wrist inflammation. He skipped a minor league rehab assignment, which could be good news for Chicago as Cobb may be on a pitch count. If that’s the case, I like the White Sox to jump all over the Angels’ bullpen, which has an ERA of 4.63.

Framber Valdez over 5.5 strikeouts (-115) vs. Texas

To wrap-up our best bets for Thursday, we are going to go with a strikeout prop. Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez has been a consistent presence in the starting staff with a 10-5 record, 3.26 ERA, and 109 strikeouts in 116 IP this season.

The 27-year-old starter has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in 11 out of 19 starts this season, which includes 5 out of his last 7 outings. One of those starts came against the Texas Rangers on August 28, where Valdez had 7 strikeouts in 7.0 IP. The Rangers’ offense has lost a lot of firepower with the trade of Joey Gallo to the Yankees at the deadline. Texas is averaging 8.58 strikeouts per game this season.

