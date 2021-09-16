Best DFS lineup strategy for Giants-Washington on Thursday night

To kickoff the Week 2 slate in the NFL, we have a NFC East matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team on Thursday night football. Both teams lost in Week 1 and will try to come away with their first win on the season. This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Antonio Gibson or Daniel Jones in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Injuries

The Giants will not have tight end Evan Engram for the second consecutive week due to a calf injury, which means Kyle Rudolph will be starting once again. However, running back Saquon Barkley is listed as questionable, but will reportedly play barring a setback. As for Washington, they are without starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for 6-8 weeks and will give the ball to Taylor Heinicke.

Captain’s Chair

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

With Saquon Barkley listed as questionable for tonight’s game, the Giants will need Daniel Jones to throw the football against the Washington. Jones is coming off of a so-so Week 1 performance, where he completed 22-of-37 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown and dreaded turnover. The third-year QB will need to do a better job of protecting the football against a Washington defense that will look to apply pressure consistently.

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

Usually, I save the captain’s chair for quarterbacks, but in this case, Antonio Gibson is a much better option. The second-year running back should see a lot of touches with Taylor Heinicke under center. Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Gibson had 90 rushing yards on 20 carries and 3 receptions (5 targets) for 18 yards. He finished 12.8 fantasy points, but should score this week against the Giants, who allowed 165 rushing yards last week to the Denver Broncos.

Value Plays

Dyami Brown, WR, Washington Football Team — $1,400

Rookie receiver Dyami Brown is a deep sleeper value play for tonight’s contest, but could bring some return on investment with just a couple of catches. Last week, Brown only had 1 reception for -2 yards, but played 93% of offensive snaps against the Chargers. We have to think that the Giants will try to take Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas out of the picture for Heinicke, which could open up some opportunities for Brown.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants — $6,600

Slayton was one of three New York receivers who made a noticeable impact in their Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos. The third-year wideout was the Giants’ third receiver and had 3 receptions (7 targets) for 65 yards and scored 9.5 fantasy points. New York would love to see that production carry over to tonight’s game as the Washington secondary struggled in Week 1. WFT’s defense gave up 334 passing yards last week and is ranked 28th against WRs (OPRK).