Breaking down NFL weather for Week 2 Thursday Night football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The New York Giants head into FedEx Field to take on the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. Washington is favored by 3.5 points at home, as both teams look to get on track after Week 1 losses.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Giants vs. Washington on Week 2 TNF

Forecast

FedEx Field, which is officially one word, which I do no accept, will have a chance of thunderstorms Thursday night. During the day it will be a 50 percent chance and as we move into the evening, and kickoff, chances will fall to 30 percent. The good news is that chances fall after 8pm, about 45 minutes into the game.

The best news is that wind speeds will be low, with 5 to 7 mph forecasted for the game. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, which should make for good playing conditions as long as a thunderstorm doesn’t park over the stadium for an extended period. And if it does, there’s also a chance they would stop play due to lightning. As it is, I don’t see any reason to worry about the weather for Thursday Night Football.