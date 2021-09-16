Full list of Week 2 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL returns for Week 2 with the Washington Football Team hosting the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Since every team has to play one time on TNF, I suppose we should thank the NFL for getting these two out of the way early in the season. But given how wild TNF can sometimes get, maybe we get a wild one.

Washington comes into this game as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. I think Washington will win thanks in large part to their defense, but that 3.5 points is a lot. I’m still thinking on it heading into game day, but I’m leaning toward taking the points with New York in what ends up a close loss for the G-men.

Last year, we tried something new for our weekly Thursday straight-up picks. We offered basic straight-up winner picks, but with confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Below is a full list of my picks, with Week 1 performance for each category noted in parenthesis. I went 7-9 for the week thanks to a massive run of outright upsets from underdogs. We’ll see if the favorites right the ship this week.

High confidence (2-0)

Browns over Texans

Steelers over Raiders

Bucs over Falcons

Seahawks over Titans

Packers over Lions

Medium confidence (2-5)

Saints over Panthers

Rams over Colts

Bills over Dolphins

49ers over Eagles

Cardinals over Vikings

Low confidence (2-2)

Washington over Giants

Bears over Bengals

Ravens over Chiefs***

Cowboys over Chargers***

No confidence (1-2)

Jaguars over Broncos***

Jets over Patriots***

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.