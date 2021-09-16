Will Fuller not spotted at practice on Thursday of Week 2

The anticipated Miami Dolphins debut of Will Fuller may have hit a snag this week as the veteran receiver was apparently not at practice on Thursday. The former Houston Texans playmaker is set to make his season debut this Sunday when the Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East division showdown.

Didn’t see Dolphins WR Will Fuller during the viewing period of practice. He spoke yesterday and wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 16, 2021

Fuller missed the team’s Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots as a result of him serving the final game of a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances. He was also battling a foot injury throughout training camp but every report indicated that he was good to go for Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

We do not know the details of why he missed practice and the Dolphins will release their Thursday injury report later in the afternoon. If you own Will Fuller in fantasy, take a deep breathe and relax. Barring some unforeseen misfortune, the wideout should be ready for Sunday.