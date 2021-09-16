Jamison Crowder activated from COVID-19 list on Thursday

New York Jets activated veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, per Al Iannazzone. Crowder will be looking to join a Jets’ receiver unit that has the likes of Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, and rookie Elijah Moore.

Fantasy football implications

In last week’s season opener against the Carolina Panthers, the Jets could’ve used Crowder as they lost 19-14. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson targeted both Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios frequently in Week 1. Davis led both teams in receiving with 5 receptions (7 targets) for 97 yards. Meanwhile, Berrios was the Jets’ second-leading receiver with 5 receptions (7 targets) for 51 yards.

However, Mims and Moore did not make a major impact, both recording one reception. With the addition of Crowder, we should expect Berrios’ targets to go him. Crowder should give Wilson another safety valve with the Patriots’ defense following Davis. Last season, Crowder had 59 receptions (89 targets) for 699 yards and six touchdowns.