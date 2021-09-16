Marquise Brown misses practice on Thursday of Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens have already been trying their best to patchwork their offense because of injuries and they now have to monitor the status of yet another playmaker with Marquise Brown missing practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury.

Five players not practicing for Ravens: WR Marquise Brown (ankle), CB Chris Westry (knee), LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), OLB Pernell McPhee (possible vet day), DE Derek Wolfe (back/hip) — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 16, 2021

Brown also sat out of Wednesday’s practice as well, so his status for Sunday’s night’s marquee showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs will remain a huge question mark heading into the weekend.

Hollywood had an excellent showing in the Ravens’ season-opening overtime loss at the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. He caught all six of his targets for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy football implications

If you have Brown in one of your fantasy leagues, you probably should start looking into contingency plans just in case he doesn’t suit up for Sunday night. He’s been working though nagging ankle issues throughout the preseason, so the Ravens could just be limiting his activity throughout the week as a precaution. Still, lean on your backups just in case.