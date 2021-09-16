 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marquise Brown misses practice on Thursday of Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens are back at practice for Week 2. We break down the news that Marquise Brown is listed as out with an ankle injury.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have already been trying their best to patchwork their offense because of injuries and they now have to monitor the status of yet another playmaker with Marquise Brown missing practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury.

Brown also sat out of Wednesday’s practice as well, so his status for Sunday’s night’s marquee showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs will remain a huge question mark heading into the weekend.

Hollywood had an excellent showing in the Ravens’ season-opening overtime loss at the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. He caught all six of his targets for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy football implications

If you have Brown in one of your fantasy leagues, you probably should start looking into contingency plans just in case he doesn’t suit up for Sunday night. He’s been working though nagging ankle issues throughout the preseason, so the Ravens could just be limiting his activity throughout the week as a precaution. Still, lean on your backups just in case.

