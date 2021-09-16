Eric Ebron not practicing on Thursday of Week 2

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron did not practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Ebron did not have a practice designation next to his name for Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

Seeing that Ebron did not practice on Thursday after practicing Wednesday does not bode well for him playing on Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, the veteran tight end only had 1 reception (2 targets) for 19 yards and played 47% of offensive snaps.

If Ebron cannot play on Sunday, then the Steelers have a viable starting option in rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth was one of the best tight ends in college football last season. In Week 1, the former Penn State standout had 1 reception (1 target) for 24 yards and played more offensive snaps than Ebron (50%).

The Raiders’ defense did a good job of keeping Mark Andrews in check on Monday, but the Steelers have a trio of wide receivers that will give them issues. Therefore, it could open up some opportunities for Freiermuth.