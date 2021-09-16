Giants vs. Washington game picks, best bets for Week 2 on Thursday Night Football

Week 2 of the NFL season begins with a classic Thursday night matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team. Both squads come into this game 0-1 and will be looking to get back on track in a pivotal division showdown. The Football Team will be without Ryan Fitzpatrick after the veteran suffered a hip injury and got put on IR. The Giants are without TE Evan Engram, but expect to have RB Saquon Barkley in the lineup.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Giants vs. Washington on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Washington Week 2 odds

Spread: Washington -3.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Washington -170, Giants +150

Our picks for Giants vs. Washington

Pick against the spread: Washington -3.5 (-105)

Despite going with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, Washington is favored in the game due to a talented defense and a strong running game. The Giants have somewhat of the same formula, although their defense did get burnt a couple times against the Denver Broncos. Expect Daniel Jones to struggle again on a short week against a team wanting to respond after a loss to the Chargers.

Over/under 40.5 points: Under (-110)

In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over has hit four times. The over/under was 1-1 in last season’s meetings. However, these are two of the lowest scoring teams in the league last year. With two struggling quarterbacks going against two decent defenses, the under is the safer bet.

Preferred player prop: Antonio Gibson over 67.5 rushing yards (-110)

The second-year running back put up 90 yards on 20 carries in a loss to the Chargers and is expected to have a big role here with Heinicke in at quarterback. Gibson struggled in two contests against the Giants last season, but only got 15 combined carries. He’s likely to hit more than 20 Thursday night and that volume should be enough to surpass this line.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.