Antonio Gibson losing touches to J.D. McKissic in Week 2 vs. Giants

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson hasn’t been getting much work after ceding time to J.D. McKissic in the 2-minute drill before halftime. McKissic ended up scoring form two yards out before halftime.

Gibson has seven carries for 28 yards and two receptions for four yards. To start the game he was the main back without any question, but in the hurry up offense, he was leapfrogged by McKissic. McKissic’s strong play on that drive may have given Ron Rivera the feeling that McKissic was the hot hand and that he should roll with him coming out of halftime.

Gibson should get more work moving forward, as there are no reports of an injury and he hasn’t appeared injured after any plays in this game. It’s not great for fantasy right now, but he’s the lead back and will return. And if he doesn’t break off a good fantasy game toward the end of this matchup, throw out some trade offers.