Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 2 TNF matchup: Giants vs. Washington

To kickoff Week 2 in the NFL, we have the New York Giants traveling down to FedEx Field to play the Washington Football Team for Thursday night football. Both NFC East teams lost in Week 1 and will try to not be 0-2 heading into Week 3. The Washington Football Team will have a new quarterback under center in Taylor Heinicke, who is replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick after he suffered a hip injury in the season opener.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Washington: Week 2 TNF betting splits

Betting the spread: The Washington Football Team are 3.5 point favorites on TNF versus the Giants. 69% of the handle and 69% of bets are being placed on Washington to cover. 31% of the handle and 31% of bets are being placed on the Giants cover.

Is the public right? It makes sense why the public is on Washington as they have the better defensive line, which could give New York some trouble. And not too mention, they are also 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games. However, New York has played well against Washington with a 4-1 record ATS in their last five games against the Football Team. The Giants should be able to keep it close, despite Saquon Barkley listed as questionable for tonight’s game. When you see the splits siding with one team, sometimes it’s best to fade the public.

Betting the over/under: The point total for Thursday Night Football is installed at 41. 56% of the handle and 50% of bets are being placed on the over, while 44% of the handle and 50% of bets are being placed on the under

Is the public right? Yes, the public is right. I don’t think this will be a high scoring game between the two NFC East rivals. The total has gone under in 4 out of the Giants’ last 5 games against an NFC East opponent. The last time these two played each other, last November, the Giants won 23-20 in Landover, Maryland.

Betting the moneyline: The Washington Football Team are home favorites with the moneyline odds at -180. Moneyline odds for the New York Giants are at +155. 51% of the handle and 56% of bets are being placed on Washington, while 49% of the handle and 44% of bets are being placed on the Giants.

Is the public right? The public is right when it comes to picking the Football Team on the moneyline. Between the two teams, I think Washington is better and should be able to win a close game Thursday night. However, they haven’t had the best of luck against New York, who is 5-0 straight up in their last 5 games against Washington. For New York to win, they have to do a much better job of stopping the run, which hurt their chances in last week’s game against Denver. Also, quarterback Daniel Jones cannot turnover the ball, which he’s done at a frequent rate.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.