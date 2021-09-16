Who is Miles Sanders’ backup for fantasy football

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was listed on the injury report as a limited participant for Wednesday’s practice because of an ankle injury.

This is the first time that we are hearing about said injury after the third-year running back had 74 rushing yards on 15 carries in the Eagles’ Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. But if Sanders cannot play on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers or is limited, we could see the Eagles use Boston Scott and rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell in the run game.

Gainwell was featured as Sanders’ backup in last Sunday’s game and made his presence felt in the running and receiving games. The rookie running back out of Memphis had 9 carries for 37 carries and a touchdown, along with 2 receptions (3 targets) for 9 yards. As for Scott, he did not play a single offensive snap, but had 12 special teams snaps. Despite not playing a lot in Week 1, Scott has the ability to carry the ball for 10 or more times in a game and can be utilized in the passing game. Last season, Scott had a career-high 586 yards total yards and 2 touchdowns.