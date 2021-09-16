What is the White Sox magic number to clinch the AL Central?

The Chicago White Sox are closing in on a AL Central division title this season. The White Sox have a sizable lead on the Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers for first place in the division as we head toward the end of the regular season. The White Sox have pretty much had a hammer-lock on the division since the All-Star break and have coasted for the most part through the second half. Let’s take a look at the ChiSox magic number and what they need to do to close out the AL Central.

Chicago White Sox magic number: 7

Thursday, Sept. 16 — The White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night to finish off a three-game series. Chicago is a bit lucky that the AL Central is weak this season since the team hasn’t performed well in the second half. The White Sox are 29-27 since the All-Star break, which has helped them maintain the lead. Chicago enters this game with a 83-62 record on the year and have 17 games left (including this series finale vs. the Halos).