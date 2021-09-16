What is the Rays magic number to clinch the AL East?

It’s been smooth sailing for the Tampa Bay Rays in the second half of the 2021 MLB season. The Rays have a chance to basically go wire-to-wire to win the AL East division title. The only time the team trailed in the division was way back in the beginning of the season when the Boston Red Sox got off to a hot start. It’s only a matter of time before the Rays close up the division and potentially the No. 1 overall seed in the American League playoffs. Let’s take a look at the Rays magic number to clinch a berth.

Tampa Bay Rays magic number: 9

Thursday, Sept. 16 — The Rays enter the weekend with what should be an easy series against the Detroit Tigers. Tampa has had a rough go in September with a 6-8 record after looking virtually unbeatable in August. Either way, the Rays are up 8.0 games on the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Red Sox in the AL East. At 90-56, it would take a major collapse for Tampa Bay to lose the division. At this point, the Rays are trying to secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs.