How Super Bowl 56 odds look heading into Week 2

The New York Giants and Washington Football Team face off on Thursday Night Football to open Week 2, and it’s safe to say we don’t have to worry about their Super Bowl odds for the time being. Both teams lost in Week 1 and expectations have been low all offseason. New York comes into TNF with +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook while Washington comes into the game with +6500 odds.

That being said, we still want to circle back to Super Bowl odds heading into each new week. It’s possible New York or Washington turn into surprises later this year, but odds are pretty good that if one of them has won the NFC East to claim a playoff spot, the division is having a repeat of 2020’s miserable performances.

In the meantime, the Kansas City Chiefs remain favorites to win it all at +500. Their odds have not moved since the summer and a close win over the Cleveland Browns didn’t change anything. They remain just ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who improved from +600 to +550 with their win over the Dallas Cowboys.

There’s going to be plenty of contenders by the end of the season, but heading into Week 2, it’s a two-horse race at the sportsbook. That means there remains plenty of value down the board. The Buffalo Bills are an interesting team to consider coming off their Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh. They dropped from +1000 to +1100. They travel down to Miami in Week 2 and frankly, that’s no gimme. An 0-2 start is historically a problem for getting to the Super Bowl, but the Bills could grow even further this week. And even if they beat Miami, it likely won’t change their odds too much. It might be worth waiting another week before they host Washington in Week 3.

Here’s where the Super Bowl odds stand at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Week 2.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 2 Team Week 1 Week 2 Team Week 1 Week 2 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +550 Buffalo Bills +1000 +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200 Green Bay Packers +1300 +1400 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +1400 Cleveland Browns +1600 +1500 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +1600 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1800 New Orleans Saints +3000 +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2800 Miami Dolphins +3500 +2800 Denver Broncos +4500 +3000 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +3500 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +3500 New England Patriots +3500 +3500 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +3500 Tennessee Titans +3000 +3500 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +5000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +5000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +5000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +6500 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +6500 Washington +5000 +6500 Chicago Bears +6500 +8000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +10000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +10000 Houston Texans +30000 +10000 New York Giants +8000 +10000 New York Jets +15000 +15000 Detroit Lions +20000 +25000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +25000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.